Second phase of LG polls to be disastrous for PTI: Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam on Thursday said the second phase of the Local Government elections would be more disastrous for the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf as Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to monitor the electneering.

“Things often had gone out of control in the past when Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to take notice of them. The galloping increase in Sui gas prices is the result of his notice,” the PMLN leader said while referring to the PTI chief’s announcement to monitor party’s affairs in the second phase of LG elections in KP.

He was talking to media outside the Peshawar High Court after attending the assets beyond means case of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The PMLN leader said that the opposition leader had already declared the PTI’s mandate as fake.