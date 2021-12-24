FBR attaches ICT’s bank account for failing to deposit Rs2.38 bn CVT

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has attached the bank account of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for failing to deposit Rs 2.38 billion Capital Value Tax (CVT) of hundreds of influential private real estate owners after recovering the due amount.

The FBR had to take this stern action because the ICT Revenue Department remained unable to collect billions of rupees outstanding amounts. When the ICT’s Revenue Collector was contacted, the spokesperson replied that it was the tax amount for the tax year 2010 to 2018 and the private sector real estate owners had approached the court but the court ordered against the private sector real estate owners. So the FBR took such a step and attached the ICT bank account, he said.

Now the FBR’s RTO and ICT’s Revenue officer held talks and decided that the ICT would share details of property owners and would help the FBR to attach the property of tax defaulters. All big housing societies are included in the list of tax defaulters as well as individuals belonging to different parts of the ICT. The biggest tax defaulters of the ICT included M/S IB Employees Cooperative Housing Society, M/S Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society, M/S Bahria Town, M/S Ministry of Interior Housing Society, M/S Ghouri Town, M/S Capital Land, and many private individuals.

The official said that all housing societies and individuals were asked to deposit the due CVT amount, otherwise under Section 138 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2002, the government will attach properties of all tax defaulters.