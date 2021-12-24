Those blamed others for corruption did worst corruption: Khursheed

SUKKUR: PPP’s senior leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday said that those who blamed others for corruption, indeed, did worst form of corruption in the country’s history.

Addressing media at the Pano Aqil Press Club in Sukkur, he said Imran Khan would say he would commit suicide instead of going to the IMF, but failed to live up to his claims and bowed to the IMF. Criticising the PTI-led government, he said Pakistan’s debt had risen from 26,000 billion dollars to 41,000 billion dollars in the past three years, rendering every newborn in the country to own a loan of Rs200,000.

The PPP leader said the people of KP rejected the PTI in the local bodies’ elections, showing their disapproval of Imran Khan’s policies. He said while unemployment largely prevails, the government is bent on depriving the people of their jobs. He said the rupee’s continuous fall against dollar gave rise to inflation, creating innumerable problems for the poor people. Taking a jibe at PTI’s slogan of ‘Naya Pakistan’, he said the people were demanding for the same old Pakistan.