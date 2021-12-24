Govt committed to resolving minorities problems: Sh Rashid

Islamabad: The Christmas cake-cutting ceremony was held here at Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters on Thursday.

The event was organised to express harmony with Christian employees, celebrate Christmas and acknowledge their contribution while serving in different formations of the authority. Minister for Interior Shàikh Rasheed Ahmed was the chief guest on the occasion.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed after attending a meeting at the President House also joined the ceremony. Addressing the gathering, the minister reiterated his commitment to building a Christian colony and instructed that all the Christian employees must be paid salaries before the 25th of December. He also announced two days' leave for Christian employees on December 25 and 26. The CDA Chairman explained to the participants for a slight delay in turning up at the ceremony as he was attending a meeting at the President House.

The CDA chairman thanked the Christian employees for their outstanding work in the maintenance of the capital. He expressed the hope that the zeal and zest shown in the last two years in carrying out duties will continue. He made a special mention of the efforts by CDA employees and the improvement witnessed in the city.

Moreover, instructions were issued to keep the decoration lights till the end of the year keeping in view the season of lights. He also issued directives to decorate all the churches of the city in collaboration with the community. In the end, the chairman wished and thanked the participants for their participation.