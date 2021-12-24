‘Lack of interest by depts hampers Punjab PA business’

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has said due to lack of interest of provincial departments, there are difficulties in running the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly smoothly in respect of assembly business regarding provincial departments.

He was addressing a meeting on Assembly Business chaired by him at Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Focal persons of all provincial departments nominated for the Punjab Assembly, including Law Secretary, were present. Expressing deep concern over non-attendance of assembly secretariat by focal persons to collect next day business, the law minister said Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi had especially stressed the need to improve the situation.

He urged the focal person of each department to receive the agenda of the next day from the Office of Law Department and Parliamentary Affairs at the end of daily assembly session and mark attendance in existing register thereon.