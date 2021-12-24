‘AJK govt to cooperate with ECP for holding LG polls’

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Kashmir government will provide all support in terms of resources to the Election Commission of Pakistan for peaceful arrangement of local bodies elections in the state.

It was stated by Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi in a meeting held in connection with the local bodies elections on Thursday. The AJ&K prime minister asserted that the administration of Azad Kashmir had extended full cooperation to the ECP in the recent general elections and resolved to fully cooperate with the commission on local bodies elections.

He maintained that layman had been kept away from power for the last 31 years but the power would be devolved to the grassroot level through holding local bodies elections. He mentioned holding peaceful local bodies elections is a bigger challenge than general elections as the entire administrative responsibility for the elections will be on the district administration.

He directed the administration to utilise its full administrative capabilities for holding peaceful local bodies elections. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Ehsan Khalid Kayani, Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman, Commissioner Poonch Division Ansar Yaqub, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Muhammad Raqib and others.