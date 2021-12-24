Punjab a new destination for investors: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal talking to a delegation of investors in his office said that the government's business-friendly measures have yielded positive results.

According to a handout issued here on Thursday, Aslam Iqbal said now Punjab has become a new destination for local and foreign investors and new investments of over Rs300 billion have been made in the last three and a half years, 1,218 new industrial units are being set up in small industrial estates, he said.

The minister said that 16 new cement plants have been approved in Punjab out of which six cement plants will be set up in Khushab, three in DG Khan, five in Mianwali and two

in Jhelum.