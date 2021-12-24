Poor air quality leading cause of deaths, disabilities in world: experts

ISLAMABAD: Air pollution is now the leading cause of deaths and disability due to stroke in the world, especially in developing countries where poor air quality is responsible for 42 percent of all the stroke cases, experts said and urged policymakers to improve the air quality in major Pakistani cities, including Lahore and Karachi, to prevent people from premature death and disability.

“Air pollution is responsible for the deaths of nine million people and one of the leading causes of deaths due to poor air quality is stroke, followed by cardiovascular disease and lung ailments. Data is being collected on the effects of air pollution on health in Pakistan but it must be causing scores of deaths and disabilities among people in highly-polluted cities of Lahore and Karachi”, renowned neurologist Prof. Muhammad Wasey told a conference here at a local hotel on Thursday.

The two-day event, titled “Zindagi Stroke Workshop” was organized by the Pakistan Stroke Society in collaboration with multinational pharmaceutical firm Sanofi, which brought senior neurologists, general practitioners and family physicians to one place to get trained on prevention, management and treatment of stroke in major and relatively smaller cities of the country.

Neurologists believe that around 1,000 people daily have large and minor strokes in Pakistan, of which 400 die on the same day while around 200 or 250 become disabled for life. But Prof. Muhammad Wasey, a professor of neurology at the Aga Khan University, believes that poor air quality is now the leading cause of stroke in the world, including Pakistan, especially in Lahore and Karachi, which are among the top 10 most-polluted cities in the world.

“Every person in these two cities and other areas where air quality is the worst is inhaling pollutants, hazardous gasses, and particulate matter, which is equal to smoking 20-25 cigarettes in a single day. Polluted air contains carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, lead, sulphur dioxide, black carbon, nitrous oxide, ozone and other pollutants, especially the particulate matter of 2.5 microns, which are extremely hazardous for our cardiovascular system and are causing strokes,” Prof. Wasey maintained.

"Deaths reduced by 30 percent in Pakistan during the strict lockdown in pandemic last year despite deaths caused by Covid-19 and it is largely attributed to improved air quality. A significant reduction in number of strokes, heart attacks and other non-communicable diseases was observed due to improvement in air quality despite the ongoing deaths due to viral infectious disease," he claimed.

He maintained that as per the World Health Organization, 23 percent of total deaths are being caused by air pollution and of these deaths, number one cause is stroke. "Air pollution is not only causing stroke but also resulting in other neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s disease as well as developmental disorders among children."

Urging health policymakers to take measures to reduce air pollution and improve air quality index, he said Pakistan lacks its own data of air quality and relies on US consulates for air quality index. He urged the authorities to strengthen environmental protection agencies not only to collect data of the air quality index but also take measures to reduce environmental pollution caused by burning of fuel, industries and vehicles.

Medical Director of the Sanofi Dr. Nadim ur Rehman, said in the absence of trained and qualified neurologists, they were training general practitioners and family physicians from across Pakistan with the support from Pakistan Stroke Society and Pakistan Society of Neurology (PSN) for prevention, management and treatment of stroke, which is a leading cause of deaths and disability in the country.

Renowned neurologist Dr. Saleem Barech from Quetta, spoke on the burden of stroke and risk factors in Pakistan, Dr. Qasim Bashir explained secondary prevention of stroke while Dr. Taj Farhat spoke on stroke rehabilitation.