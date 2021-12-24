 
Friday December 24, 2021
For amendments in Finance Bill: Section of media runs fake news about ordinance, says Fawad

By APP
December 24, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday that a section of media without bothering to take the government’s version, constantly run the news that the amendments to the Finance Bill were being brought through an ordinance instead of an act of parliament. In a tweet, the minister rubbished the claim and said amendments to the Finance Bill would be tabled in parliament which would make the final decision in this connection.

