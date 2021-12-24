Hindu Yatrees return to India

LAHORE: Around 87 Hindu pilgrims returned to India after completing their seven-day pilgrimage. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman, Additional Secretary shrines Rana Shahid bade them farewell and gave special gifts to the guests.
Talking to the media before the departure, party leader Sanjeev Kumar praised and thanked the government of Pakistan and the ETPB for making the best security arrangements and hospitality for them.
Rakesh Arora said that they had been given a lot of respect and love here. Jaswant Singh said that minorities in Pakistan enjoyed complete religious freedom. The pilgrims left for India via Wagah Border chanting slogans of “Long Live Pakistan.”
