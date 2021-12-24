Cabinet body for enhancing domestic LPG production

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) was held under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here in Islamabad Thursday.

It considered the report on the issue of enhancement of domestic LPG production. The deputy chairman of the Planning Commission presented recommendations on the way forward for maximising affordable gas supply to residential consumers.

The committee underscored the need for addressing both the short-term and longer-term gas sector issues. The Petroleum Division was asked to review the recommendations and move a summary to the ECC for a decision.

It also considered the report compiled by the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission on the establishment of vehicle-based Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import terminals. The committee was informed about significant investor interest in the sector and the need for LNG import in the country. The Port Authorities and OGRA are to process the applications as per LNG Policy 2011.

The committee asked for activation of the Task Force, envisaged in the LNG Policy, to act as a facilitator for the timely completion of the terminal projects. The Task Force and relevant ministries were asked to review the recommendations and present a concrete way forward and any decisions required by the government.