Turkey, Qatar delegation arrives in Kabul

KABUL: A joint delegation consisting of Turkish and Qatari officials on Thursday arrived in Kabul to discuss their countries’ involvement in the operation Afghanistan’s five airports.

The airports in Kabul, Balkh, Herat, Kandahar and Khost province will be jointly operated by Turkey and Qatar if they reach an agreement with the Islamic Emirate’s officials.The Islamic Emirate Ministry of Transport and Aviation said the government will fully focus on the country’s national interests while signing agreements with Turkish and Qatari companies.

“The contract will be about the tower, ground handling and some more technical sections,” said Imamuddin Ahmadi, a spokesman of the transport ministry.The ministry said that after the agreement is signed, international flights will be operational for 24 hours a day in Afghanistan.

Kabul international airport was significantly damaged during the evacuation process in August.“No serious problems exist now, readiness has been taken for flights, and some remaining problems will be resolved after the agreement,” said Abdul Hadi Hamdan, the director of Kabul airport.