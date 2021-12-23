PNCA holds painting, speech contest as part of Quaid Day celebrations

Islamabad A painting, tableau and speech competition held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. The event was aimed at educating the youth about Quaid’s vision and his ideology of Pakistan. Special events were arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Father of the Nation, particularly on rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and the upholding of democracy. Around 30 students from various schools participated in the painting competition. A tableau on ‘Quaid ka Pakistan’ was also held, in which students paid tribute to Jinnah and the country. They performed on ‘Wattan Ki Matti Gawah Rehna’, in front of photographs of notable personalities running in the background. The Quality School Foundation Rawalpindi came in first in the tableau competition. A teacher remarked the students were very excited to participate in this competition because of their attachment to such events. “In addition to enjoying an extra-curricular activity, it was also a good opportunity for students to learn more about the life of Quaid-i- Azam and his struggle.” National Puppet Theatre Pakistan National Council of the Arts has presented theme-based puppet shows including the message- Quaid code performances on various socio-economic issues and their solutions. At the end of the event, all participants received certificates and the winners were awarded shields.