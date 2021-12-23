‘Private schools playing pivotal role in education’

Rawalpindi : Private schools are playing a pivotal role in the education of children, said President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Sheikh Asif Idrees, says a press release. Unemployment will increase and the economy will be affected by eviction of 8,300 private schools out of 42 cantonment areas across the country is likely to ruin the future of more than 4 million children studying in these educational institutions. As many as 496 educational institutions in Rawalpindi Cantt alone will be closed. During COVID-19, no work could be done in all the countries including Pakistan due to which private educational institutions could not make arrangements. We appeal to the Supreme Court to give time to private educational institutions so that they can manage themselves. He expressed these views while addressing the annual function of Ions School System. On this occasion, CEO of School System Naeem Ashraf along with the children met the children, congratulated them and visited different classes. Chairman Nadeem Sheikh, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Vice President Wasiullah Khokhar, Tariq Jadoon, Sajid Butt, Sardar Saqib and others were also present. He said that the future of 4 million children in 42 cantonment areas of the country would be ruined and the number of out-of-school children would increase. The number of out-of-school children in the country is already over 30 million. Save millions of teachers and employees from becoming unemployed. He said that eviction of 8,300 private schools from 42 cantonment areas across the country would destroy the future of more than 4 million children studying in these educational institutions. The government should immediately withdraw the notices sent to the private institutions.