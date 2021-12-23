NCRC reviews laws and policies, inquires into violation of child rights

Islamabad : The third Commission Meeting of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) convened on Wednesday at the Secretariat of the Commission. Presided over by the Chairperson NCRC, Afshan Tehseen, the meeting apprised the participants about Commission’s mandate to examine and review laws and policies, inquired into violation of child rights, and advise the Government about ratifying international treaties as per its terms and conditions. She also informed about the NCRC’s operations and programmatic progress since the last meeting. The Commission Meeting was well-attended with a full quorum of the ex-officio Board Members, including Hassan Mangi, DG Human Rights Ministry of Human Rights; Qazi Saleem, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Shamim Mumtaz, MPA; Ijaz Muhammad Khan, Deputy Chief KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission; Rasheed Noor, DS (Law) Ministry of Interior; Manzoor Masih, Member National Commission for Human Rights; whereas, Sarah Ahmad, Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, Punjab; Marzia Hasnain, Additional Secretary SocialWelfare Balochistan, Special Education and Human Rights; Abdul Sattar, Additional Secretary Social Welfare Department, and Jahanzaib Khan, Director General Zainab Alert Response and Recovery Alert attended via an online link. In addition, all four NCRC Members: Hashim Kakar, Balochistan; Dr. Rubina Feroze Bhatti, Punjab; Dr. Rubina Fareed, ICT; and Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Sindh; and two child members attended the meeting as well. The chairperson, Afshan Tehseen, introduced the agenda and presented the Commission’s activities and progress in delivering its mandate, the challenges faced over the year, and the action plan for the upcoming quarter. In response, The Commission Meeting’s participants unanimously endorsed the previous meeting’s minutes and the key activities and decisions of the NCRC. The Members lauded the Commission’s progress in advancing child rights issues and its two

campaigns: Prevention Against Child Abuse with Goodwill Ambassador Ahsan Khan and Say NO to Child Marriage on International Girl Child Day.