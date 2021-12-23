NHA holds e-court

Islamabad : As per directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding open courts (Khuli Kachehris) by organisations under the Federal Government, Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha held e-Kutcheri on Wednesday at head office of the Authority through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions raised by the people all over the country and issued on spot directions to undertake steps for earlier solution of public complaints, says a press release.

Answering to the question placed by the people, Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha said, Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway is the last missing link of Peshawar Karachi Motorway (PKM) and that bids for construction of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway have been received. Now NHA is in process of their evaluation. He further said, widening and rehabilitation of Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargrah road is underway to facilitate the traffic. He said contractor has already been mobilized on Chitral-Ayun Road. Likewise work on Chitral-Shandur Road is in progress, and it will be completed in three years’ time period. Steps are being taken for earlier payments to the land owners/affectees of Gilgit-Shandur Road. He said paper work for Kharian-Rawalpindi Project is being completed while feasibility study is being made of Mangla Mirpur-Muzaffarabad and Kharian-Basima Road Projects.

Keeping in view the importance of Kohat-Jand Road, Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha said, this project will also be completed soon, while work on Peshawar-Northern Bypass is progressing gradually. He recalled, as per planning, Shahdara Flyover Project on N-5 will be undertaking on Public Private Partnership basis. Continuing Captain (r) Khurram Agha said, Shahiya Bridge on Hasanabdal-Haripur road will be started soon. Dera Ghazi Khan-Rajanpur road project will be undertaken next year. Layya-Taunsa Bridge has been completed and work on its approach roads is being completed. In order to provide civic and travelling amenities to people on Hazara Motorway, procurement process is being completed on priority basis. He said, reflectors will also be installed on Sukkur-Shikarpur road for ease of the traffic.

He informed that NHA employees are not exempted from Toll Tax on NHA network. He reiterated commitment to upgrade and modernize NHA network as per international standards.

Govt to provide equal employment opportunities to women: Mazari

By Our correspondent

Islamabad : Ministry of Human Rights on Wednesday organised an event to celebrate the NationalWorkingWomen’s Day in Islamabad. Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, Secretary Human Rights, senior officers and all female working staff of ministry attended the event. December 22 was declared as National Working Women’s Day by the Government of Pakistan in 2010 to recognise women’s contribution in the socio-economic development of the country. Men are no longer considered as the only bread earner of the household as the role of women has changed drastically with their growing presence in the all professions. In her address, Federal Minster for Human Rights said that this day is to commemorate efforts of the working women who are not just working in offices but also at homes and they are financially supporting their families by adding a major contribution in household income. Therefore, there is a need to appreciate and acknowledge their role at all levels. She added that, though, the number of working women is increasing day by day and greater presence of women can be seen at top echelons but our society is not satisfactorily sensitised or cognisant about the difficulties working women are facing. There are still certain barriers that they have to cross to prove themselves beneficial for working markets. She urged that there should be a change in rules for working women like maternity rules to make the working environment more enabling for them. She stated that we are in constant struggle from the forum of our ministry to create more working option available and to provide equal employment opportunities to women population in our country. Secretary Human Rights, Inamullah Khan while speaking on this occasion said that role of women, in the progressive movement and all spheres of life, has always been a driving force for strengthening of society but we still have to go a long way for more emancipation of women that could only be achieved by breaking many long existing taboos to make an egalitarian society.