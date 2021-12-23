CDA to open Rawal Dam Chowk flyover, 7th Avenue bridge in two months

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamer Ali Ahmed who visited development projects on Wednesday, directed for opening of flyover part of Rawal Dam Chowk and bridge at 7th Avenue within the next two months.

The CDA Chairman during his visit to the projects at Rawal Dam Chowk, 7th Avenue and IJ Principal Road was accompanied by officials of the National Logistic Cell, Member Engineering CDA and others.

The CDA Chairman directed the officials concerned to ensure opening of bridge at 7th Avenue by February and flyover part of Rawal Dam Chowk by end of January next so ease flow of traffic at two places.

He was also given detailed briefing regarding mega project of expansion and maintenance of the I J Principal Road being carried out by the NLC with a cost of Rs4.9 billion.

Aamer Ali directed the NLC and CDA officials to ensure quality of work while keeping in view deadline for completion of projects. He also maintained that diversions signs should be placed at prominent places to facilitate commuters.

It is worth-mentioning that the CDA management for the first time in the last 13 years has taken up record development projects with focus on easing flow of traffic in the federal capital. The billions of rupees being spent on these projects have been generated from auction of commercial and residential plots in Islamabad.