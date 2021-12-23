Miniature paintings show

Islamabad: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH)/Lok Virsa Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) trades in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under Prime Minister’s ‘Skills for All’ Hunarmand Pakistan Programme.

On the completion of the trade Creative Traditional Arts (Miniature Painting) taught by Raana Zehra, NIFTH-Lok Virsa will hold an exhibition titled ‘Ibtida’ at NIFTH Art Gallery, starting from December 23 ongoing till January 4, 2022 displaying the art work (miniature paintings) of the trainees, says a press release. Instructor Raana Zehra is a graduate of erstwhile National College of Arts (NCA), now upgraded to National University of Arts, Lahore. She graduated in Miniature Painting BFA (Hons) in 1993.