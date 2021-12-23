Japan expands assistance to refugees, hosts communities

Islamabad: In response to the continued humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Japan has decided to provide additional support of $3.72 million to Pakistan. This assistance will support Pakistan to prepare for a potential refugee influx into the country and address the protracted socio-economic challenges among Afghan refugees and host communities.
For the last 40 years, Pakistan has hosted over 1.4 million registered refugees, and the demand for humanitarian assistance has soared since the sudden political turnaround in Afghanistan in August, while the pandemic has not been suppressed.
The assistance will be provided through WFP, Unicef and UNHCR to directly address the humanitarian needs in areas such as healthcare, food and nutrition, protection, education, water and sanitation for the Afghan refugees and their host communities in Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh provinces.
On Dec 20, the government of Japan officially announced its plan to contribute a total of approximately $109 million to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the affected neighbouring countries.
Islamabad The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has become an imminent threat to the country and it is one of the...
Islamabad A painting, tableau and speech competition held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts to celebrate...
Islamabad Pakistan Academy of Letters will organise ‘Quaid-i- Azam National seminar’ on December 24. Eminent...
Islamabad : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib onWednesday said the youth needed a...
Rawalpindi : Private schools are playing a pivotal role in the education of children, said President of Rawalpindi...
Islamabad : The third Commission Meeting of the National Commission on the Rights of Child convened on Wednesday at...
Comments