Couple dies in Swat gas leak blast

MINGORA: A couple died in a gas leakage blast in Bilogram locality in the main Mingora town in Swat district, official sources said on Wednesday.
The officials of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. They transported the man and his wife to a hospital, but the doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. The couple had sustained severe burn injuries and died from the wounds.
