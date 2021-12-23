Defence minister rubbishes rigging allegations

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said that the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate on the slot of tehsil chairmanship had panicked the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and was now levelling baseless allegations of rigging in the recent local government elections.

“My son Ishaq Khattak, who was a PTI candidate for the slot of Nowshera tehsil chairmanship, has won elections on the basis of performance and services we have rendered for the people and development works carried out in the district,” he told the media.

He said that elections were free and fair and the allegations of rigging and tampering of results being levelled by the JUIF were baseless and held no water.

Pervez Khattak said that if the JUIF had proof regarding rigging it should go to the Election Commission of Pakistan instead of blocking roads and creating hardships for the people.

He said that despite prevailing price-hike and other issues, the PTI bagged two tehsils slots in the LG elections.

The minister thanked the people for electing his son as chairman of the Nowshera Tehsil Council and his family members in the previous national and provincial assemblies’ elections.

It may be mentioned that JUIF workers and local activists on Tuesday blocked the Grand Trunk Road for traffic against the alleged rigging and tampering of results and chanted slogans against the government and Election Commission of Pakistan for their alleged partial role in the LG polls held on December 19 last.