2nd phase of LG polls: JUI-F launches electioneering in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl senior leader Mufti Kifayatullah’s name has been finalised as an aspirant for the top slot of Mansehra nazim as the party launched its electioneering for local government’s elections in five tehsils of the district.

“I am going to contest the election of tehsil chairman of important Mansehra tehsil as people want JUIF to rule Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country,” Kifayatullah told mediamen here on Wednesday.

After securing a landmark victory in the first phase of the Local government’s election in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the JUIF has started its electioneering in Mansehra and rest of the Hazara division.

The cabinets of 59 union councils as well as Mansehra, Baffa-Pakhal, Balakot, Oghi and Darband tehsils have finalised names of aspirants for the local government elections expected to be held early next year.

The party has also finalised names of its aspirants for the tehsil chairmanship of Balakot, Oghi, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband.

The name of Maulana Nasir Mahmood has finalised for Baffa-Pakhal tehsil, Ashraf Jadoon for the Oghi, Azizur Rehman for the Balakot and Wali Mohammad Khan for Darband tehsil.

Mufti Kifayatullah said that his party was united and would also emerge triumphant in the second phase of the election.

“We have been working for the supremacy of the rule of law and democracy but Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, which came into power in the name of change, shattered the economy and people have been committing suicides because of hunger,” he added.