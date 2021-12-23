MoU inked to establish universal emergency helpline in KP

PESHAWAR: The universal emergency helpline titled PEHEL is being established under the auspices of the Ministry of Interior on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

National TeleCommunication (NTC), an organisation under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, has been tasked to establish and develop PEHEL control centres of international standards throughout the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

In this regard, the KP government has proactively responded and complied with the PM directives and has been marked as the leading province in implementing the PEHEL initiative.

A memorandum of understanding between NTC and the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of KP, was signed on Wednesday to establish and operate the PEHEL control centres setup in the province.

This is the first MoU signed between the NTC and the provincial government, which marks the leading role in the initiative of PEHEL 911.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the senior government and the NTC officials.