Three killed in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Three persons, including a teacher and a 16-year-old girl, were killed in separate incidents of firing in different areas of Lakki Marwat, police said.

They said that Momin Khan, a schoolteacher on duty, was shot dead by the intruders.

Muhammad Nazir was injured in the firing while the accused fled the scene.

In Sharbikhel, accused Mohammad Zaman allegedly opened fire on Najibullah, killing him on the spot.

In another incident, an accused identified as Ashiqullah allegedly shot dead Rafiullah in Nali Chak area of Sarai -e-Naurang. The accused was apprehended by the people present on the spot and later handed over to the police. A case was registered against the accused at the Naurang Police Station and an investigation was launched.

Meanwhile, Muslim Bibi (16) was killed and her brother Irshad Ali (21) was injured when a pistol went off due to alleged negligence in Zangi Khel village. The police launched an investigation after registering a case.