Chinese entrepreneurs keen to invest in KP

PESHAWAR: A group of Chinese investors and business tycoons on Wednesday expressed the intention to set up factories in various sectors and large-scale industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The group has requested the provincial government to cooperate in the processing of all formalities in this regard. The group is already making diversified investments in various parts of Pakistan, said a handout.

The group members, including Chinese women entrepreneurs, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad and introduced their companies to him. They discussed their investment plans in respect of establishing the state-of-the-art machinery manufacturing, energy, mines and mineral development, especially the mining and other productive sectors.

They told him that apart from the industrial zones along the CPEC corridor passing through the province, the members of the group also wanted to industrialize in remote districts and places where raw materials are readily available.

Welcoming the Chinese group’s offer and investment plan, the minister assured full cooperation on behalf of the provincial government and invited all members to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for practical progress on the plan.