Another man dies of suffocation in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Another man died of suffocation in the Lassan Nawab area of the district on Wednesday.

Mohammad Shahid, who had kept an electric generator to get the under-construction room warm through an eclectic heater, fell unconscious. The locals rushed him to the Rural Health Centre in Lassan Nawab where doctors pronounced him dead.

“The room was filled with smoke and Mohammad Shahid, a carpenter by profession fell unconscious and the local shifted him to the local hospital where he died,” Changaz Khan, a local, told reporters. Five people, three of them women, had died of suffocation and over a dozen fell unconscious during the last one week as they didn’t turn off the heaters at night in the severe cold wave.