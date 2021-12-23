Another man dies of suffocation in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Another man died of suffocation in the Lassan Nawab area of the district on Wednesday.
Mohammad Shahid, who had kept an electric generator to get the under-construction room warm through an eclectic heater, fell unconscious. The locals rushed him to the Rural Health Centre in Lassan Nawab where doctors pronounced him dead.
“The room was filled with smoke and Mohammad Shahid, a carpenter by profession fell unconscious and the local shifted him to the local hospital where he died,” Changaz Khan, a local, told reporters. Five people, three of them women, had died of suffocation and over a dozen fell unconscious during the last one week as they didn’t turn off the heaters at night in the severe cold wave.
MINGORA: A couple died in a gas leakage blast in Bilogram locality in the main Mingora town in Swat district, official...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Wednesday said that the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf...
PESHAWAR: The World Bank would launch two hydropower projects of 245 megawatts in Swat district that would generate a...
PESHAWAR: District Sports Office, Charsadda will organize various sports activities on Quaid-e-Azam Day, said District...
LANDIKOTAL: The protest of the losing candidates in the recently held local government election on Wednesday entered...
MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl senior leader Mufti Kifayatullah’s name has been finalised as an aspirant for...
Comments