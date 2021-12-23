IBP launched at MTI Bannu

BANNU: The Institution-Based Practice has been started at the Medical and Teaching Institute (MTI) Bannu where consultants are available till 5 pm.

Dr Umar Ayub Khan, Medical Director, MTI Bannu, told the media that emergency services were improving and three doctors and three nurses along with paramedics were available at the facility round the clock.

He himself is available 24/7 and can call any consultants for emergency patients and his cell phone is switched on to receive public grievances. The medical director said MTI Bannu was catering to DHQs Lakki and Karak besides north and south Waziristan. The BOG Chairperson Asia Khan added 34 bed-Gynea ward to improve gynae services and two high-class ultrasound machines along with improving dialysis services.