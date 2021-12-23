 
close
Thursday December 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Man found dead in Kashmore

December 23, 2021

SUKKUR: A man was found dead on Wednesday in district Kashmore-Kandhkot.Reports said that the bullet-riddled body of a man, Asif Ali, 20, son of member of Shia Ulema Council Yaseen was recovered from a house at Eid Gah Muhalla of Thulh in district Kashmore-Kandhkot.

Comments