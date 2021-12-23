Hospital management asked to make functional wards of drug addicts

SUKKUR: Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Wednesday inspected two new wards constructed at a cost of Rs30 million at Sir Cowasjee Jehangir Institute of Psychiatry, Hyderabad, to treat the drug addicts.

On the occasion, he directed the hospital management to expedite the work for making these wards functional and devise a mechanism with the help of police department for admitting drug-addicted persons to provide them with proper care and treatment, so that they could get rid of drug addiction and start a new life.He also directed the MS of the hospital to get the existing wards renovated and categorise the patients suffering from mental disorders with respect to their age and ailment.