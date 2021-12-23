Crop yields linked to modern irrigation system

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Wednesday underlined the need for having a modern irrigation system for crop yields. An official handout said that he was speaking at a high-level meeting of the Irrigation Department.

Irrigation Secretary Nizamuddin, Chief Engineer North Nasir Ghafoor, Director General Small Dams Sahibzada Shabbir attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the ongoing irrigation projects and took decision on capacity building of the department.

The secretary irrigation informed the minister about the progress of work on ongoing projects of the department. The minister instructed the officers to complete the projects on time and ensure the quality of work.