Prosecutor general’s office sought in KP

PESHAWAR: The KP Prosecution Officers Welfare Association on Wednesday requested the KP government to establish a prosecutor general office in the province.

The demand was made as a delegation of the association met Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash and Home Secretary Khushal Khan to discuss prosecution service issues. Zafar Abbas Mirza, president, Muhammad Khalid, senior vice-president, Amjad Ali, vice-president, Iftikhar Ahmed, finance secretary, Zulfiqar Ali, information secretary, Asif Zeb, joint secretary and Arif Mehsud, a member of the association from the Hazara division were in the delegation. They sought enhanced perks and privileges for the prosecution officers, designated houses for the district public prosecutors, in each district and bring prosecution service on a par with that of other stakeholders of the criminal justice system.