Japan expands assistance to refugees, host communities

Islamabad: In response to the continued humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Japan has decided to provide additional support of $3.72 million to Pakistan. This assistance will support Pakistan to prepare for a potential refugee influx into the country and address the protracted socio-economic challenges among Afghan refugees and host communities. For the last 40 years, Pakistan has hosted over 1.4 million registered refugees, and the demand for humanitarian assistance has soared since the sudden political turnaround in Afghanistan in August, while the pandemic has not been suppressed.
