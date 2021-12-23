PAL to organise seminar on Quaid

Islamabad: Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organise ‘Quaid-i-Azam National seminar’ on December 24. Eminent scholar Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla will preside over the seminar. Prof Dr Fakharul Islam and Prof Dr Shujah Ahmed will be chief guests on the occasion, said a press release issued here. Prominent scholars Muhammad Yusaf Aziz, Prof Dr Ghulam Qasim Marwat, Dr Wahid Bakhsh Joya will be guests of honour. PAL Chairman Dr Yusaf Khushk will host the seminar and present welcome remarks on the occasion. Dr Said Muhammad Awan, Dr Samina Yasmeen, Dr Shahzad Qaiser, Dr Muhammad Ishaq Fani, Dr Irum Muzafar, Dr Siraj Ahmad Somroo, Inayatullah Magsi, Dr Humera Naz, Kaleemullah Marwat and others will speak on the life and contributions of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
