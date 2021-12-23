NA speaker all praise for Saudi initiatives for Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday called for immediate attention of the international community to looming human crisis in Afghanistan.

He said the situation in Afghanistan demanded interference by international community on humanitarian grounds, adding Pakistan desired peaceful, stable and independent Afghanistan as its neighbor and support of Saudi Arabia would help the country to get out of this crisis,” he said during a meeting with a delegation led by Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Chairman Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammaed Al-Sheikh, who is on three-day official visit to Pakistan.

The speaker also appreciated the suggestion of the Saudi Shura chairman of holding a parliamentary conference on Afghanistan and Kashmir. “Both the secretariats would work on that proposal,” he said.