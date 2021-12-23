Couple dies in Swat gas leak blast

MINGORA: A couple died in a gas leakage blast in Bilogram locality in the main Mingora town in Swat district, official sources said on Wednesday. The officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. They transported the man and his wife to a hospital, but the doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. The couple had sustained severe burn injuries and died from the wounds. The couple was identified as Muslim Khan and his wife was Nargis Bibi.
SUKKUR: A man was found dead on Wednesday in district Kashmore-Kandhkot.Reports said that the bullet-riddled body of a...
SUKKUR: A man murdered his wife by throwing her into a river in district Khairpur on Wednesday.Reports said that...
SUKKUR: The SSP Thatta claimed of arresting killers of Malik Tahir gunned down by robbers a few days ago.Addressing a...
SUKKUR: An orphanage would be established in the dysfunctional old hospital building at the Bado Hill Station, Dadu....
SUKKUR: Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Wednesday inspected two new wards constructed at...
DADU: Despite passage of 24 hours, the Joint Investigation Team set up to probe the death of Ameena Arain has not...
Comments