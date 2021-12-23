SA Games Committee remains uncertain about venues

ISLAMABAD: The unnecessary delay by the government-picked South Asian Organising Committee is threatening Pakistan’s status as the host country for the 14th edition of the Games scheduled for March 2023 in Pakistan.

‘The News’ is in possession of important correspondence between the leading stakeholders that revealed that just 14 months prior to the start of the event, the organising committee is not sure where to organise the mega event or what are the venues for different sports disciplines.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) was given a go-ahead by a high-level meeting held at the start of 2021 at the Prime Minister Office to hold the mega event in populous cities or Punjab with Lahore being the main centre. However, a year down the line the organising committee is still uncertain as to where these Games will be staged.

The federal government has already approved a whopping amount of Rs4 billion and around for the event with tenders already being floated by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for upgradation and renovation of different facilities in Islamabad and Peshawar — the two cities that originally are having no direct links with the staging of major events. According to the original plans, Islamabad could go on host a couple of events including tennis, the base of the games remains to be Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad.

One wonders that if the organising committee is uncertain or not sure on the venues why the PSB has started doling out huge amounts on the name of renovation and upgradation from the amount solely meant for the SA Games preparations.

In a recent letter written by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to the Organising Committee fears were expressed that the snail pace shown by the organising committee may rob Pakistan of the Games hosting right for which the Olympic Committee has lobbied using all their connections.

The letter written by the POA to the Committee expressed its fears on the future of the Games: “It is to bring on record that the delay in the finalization of arrangements may deprive Pakistan of the hosting rights of 14th South Asian Games not just jeopardizing the contribution of POA in bringing together thousands of participants of South Asian countries to Pakistan and the honor of hosting 14th South Asian Games but also causing a huge embarrassment to Pakistan. The delay in finalisation of venues may put in perils POA efforts of securing the multinational event in and for Pakistan. POA has been urging the Ministry of IPC and PSB to take cognizance of the delays,” the letter written to the ministry for IPC says.

It added that one of the most important tasks of the organising committee is the selection/finalization of the venues and thereafter to prepare these up to international standards for the events to be held. “This is also essential for the Broadcasting of events something which is also an essential element for the organising committee to factor in, which we are sure the organising committee most have all tied up. However, we are surprised and feel it most strange that the venues have still not been finalised by the organising committee,” the letter written by the POA to the ministry says.