PCB to engage specialist coaches: Ramiz Ramiz

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to decide whether it should hire the services of a foreign coach or a home-grown coach for the future series of the country’s elite squad. There is a chance, rather, to engage specialists according to conditions.



“There is no settled opinion of mine on the matter of coaches,” the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja told a news conference here on Wednesday.

“What I feel is that with the long-term contracts sometimes you are stuck and when you offer a short-term contract then the things come that you have not yet constituted a flow-over combination and you release the coaching staff. What I understand is that you need specialists,” said Ramiz, also a former Pakistan captain.

“For example, the World Cup is in Australia, so ideally, Mathew Hayden has shown his willingness. Similarly, if you go to Sri Lanka, you can hire a Sri Lankan expert. So according to conditions I think you can involve coaches. But on a long-term basis if we need any foreign expert we will bring. So I have not made up my mind whether to engage a foreign coach or rope in a local coach. You saw Saqlain instilled a sort of nationalism in the team. He has not been a high-profile coach. You need to invest in coaches to train your young lot because you are creating superstars,” Ramiz explained.



“As far as the elite squad is concerned, you can only give them a performance-based environment,” he was quick to add.

“We have advertised for a power-hitting coach and we need to do some experiment on that front,” said Ramiz, who was flanked by the newly-appointed Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain.

Ramiz made it clear that foreign teams would visit Pakistan with their best players now.

“The rescheduling of Pakistan’s coming home series has been made on the basis that their best players are available. New Zealand could tour early but at that time there was a T20 league in our neighbouring state and they told us that their best players would not be available. So we told them that we don’t need the series without their best players,” Ramiz said.

Ramiz said that every effort would be made to make the tours of the foreign nations more relaxed.

“You can check the commitment at the ICC level and the 2025 Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will be hosting, is a sort of example. We will try to keep a relaxed environment for the foreign nations so that they could visit three to four restaurants in a controlled environment,” the PCB chief said.

“And that is the main reason we did not put more pressure on the West Indies. The best thing is that they will return with a full-fledged team.

“You cannot attract a crowd when there is a mediocre team playing. There was also fatigue of the World Cup and then when there are so many formalities to fulfill for the crowd their interest level dwindles,”Ramiz said.

“It was an eye opener for us. I was thinking that the way the Pakistan team delivered we will not need to bring fans with any difficulty,” said Ramiz.

“After a long time, eventually you have got a settled combination. If you see our team in the 1980s and 1990s, changes were rare there. I also told Babar Azam that victory is not always guaranteed but they need to raise the expectations of fans so that they could believe in the team and for achieving that you need to deliver your best. I am now in favour of winning momentum. If you beat Australia, England and New Zealand then after that you can then go in a little bit of a relaxed environment and there your second tier can be introduced,” said Ramiz when asked why the bench is not being tested.

“I also feel that we need to test the temperament of the mainstream boys as you have to test them how they handle pressure at the big stage. The overall theme is not to remove your foot off the accelerator now,” he said.

“Still there is a big room for improvement in Test cricket and one-day cricket and still you can experiment there,” the chairman said.

He said the PCB patron Imran Khan has given him free hand. “Imran has been a big leader and a big player. We learn from him. There is no direction from him on what should be done and what should not be done. InshaAllah the things will get right. You need to break barriers for cricket development. You need to come up with a revolutionary mind. Cricket is more dear to me, I don’t care for seats. It’s my interest and will go after making the things right,” he said.

He said if curators produce good pitches they will be given more incentives.

He also revealed that the PCB is also mulling an option to engage a foreign curator for a brief period.

“We had huge challenges on various fronts. World Cup, team selection, the pullout of New Zealand and England and we had to engage the entire cricket fraternity, a new coaching staff came but thank God everything went well,” Ramiz said.

Ramiz was impressed with Pakistan’s performance in the World Cup. “The team played superbly and it delivered more than expectations. If you strengthen the product sponsorship will come. I will not get relaxed unless we beat Australia in Australia,” Ramiz said.

He disclosed that Pakistan’s batting consultant during the World Cup Mathew Hayden has mentioned in his report that Pakistan needs to improve its fielding.

“People asked me that Pakistan looked different in the World Cup. So one thing which needs to be understood is that in cricket leadership matters. There is a general concept that coaches determine the team’s fate. In football coaches may have a key role and also in hockey but in cricket leadership is more important. Yes coaches are needed for organising the net, giving tips, creating a good team environment. No one says that coaches have no contribution. But if a team is to go up the leader has to go up,” he said.

“We gave the captain the team he wanted and gave him ownership. If you don’t give ownership then the skipper cannot handle his team.

“So our journey has begun but it’s just the start and we have to go a long way. And now in the coming packed season we will truly be tested as the world’s best teams are coming. The world also accepted our stand,” Ramiz said.

Ramiz said that he told the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after the pullout of New Zealand and England that why the body did not raise its voice against the injustice done with Pakistan.

Ramiz also disclosed that the PCB plans to construct a hi-tech stadium in Islamabad before the 2025 Champions Trophy which Pakistan will host.

Ramiz said that soil and pitches were being imported from Australia in order to improve the quality of pitches at various levels.