Roaming data gift facility offered

ISLAMABAD: Ufone has introduced roaming data gift facility for Ufone users in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), a statement said on Wednesday.

Ufone customers will be able to share data buckets with their friends and family visiting UAE or Saudi Arabia to help them stay connected back home.

The customers can gift 1000MB data bucket in UAE and Saudi Arabia at a rate of 282.82+tax set for both prepaid and postpaid users. People visiting these countries can access WhatsApp video and audio calls and all social apps to stay connected with their family and friends back home. The service can also be accessible during using Ufone roaming from any other country.

According to the telecom service, the facility is to innovate and modernize its products and services portfolio to bring better experience to its customers. Ufone is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL). Following PTCL's privatization, it became a part of the Etisalat group in 2006.