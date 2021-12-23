UBL, PPAF sign MoU

KARACHI: United Bank Limited (UBL) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to complement roles of the organizations under Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) initiative.

The GRASP initiative focuses underserved areas of Sindh and Baluchistan provinces. Both the entities aim to combine their potentials to synergise efforts for fast tracked development of micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) engaged in horticulture and livestock sectors, to increase their capacity and competitiveness.

UBL and PPAF agreed to formalize their collaborative efforts by identifying areas of common interest, i.e. access to finance, business development, and social mobilization for development of MSMEs and advancement of rural populace.

UBL’s GE-Branch Banking & International Zia Ijaz, Head SME & Rural Bank Sohail Ahmed Malik, and Head Rural Bank Abdul Sattar Narejo represented UBL in the MoU signing ceremony whereas PPAF was represented by Mr. Irshad Khan Abbasi, Group Head- PPAF and Ms. Robila Agha, Access to Finance Specialist GRASP Project.

While highlighting importance of rural development, Mr. Zia Ijaz stated the bank’s network in both the focused provinces would go a long way in achieving the desired goals of GRASP project.

Mr. Irshad Khan Abbasi was confident that the grassroots level participation of the rural masses would be ensured and both parties would continue their endeavors for uplift of the targeted areas of Sindh and Baluchistan.