Gender diversity awards launched

KARACHI: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has launched ‘Employer of Choice for Gender Diversity Awards 2022’ through a virtual session, a statement said on Wednesday.

Through the session, PBC invited companies from diverse sectors to apply for the awards, which revolve around gender diversity and disclosure scorecard. The results of the awards will be announced in March 2022.

“Developing on the diagnostic results and analysis, PBC is proud to collaborate with the IFC and announce the upcoming Gender Diversity Awards 2022,” announced Mr Ehsan Malik, CEO PBC.

Talking on the occasion, Ahsan Jamil, CEO at Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance, said investors increasingly recognize that firms taking positive actions and publicly declaring gender equality practices are likely to be more resilient in the current crisis, and better equipped to succeed in the future. Dahlia Khalifa, senior manager creating markets advisory at IFC, highlighted gender pay gap, employment, retention, and promotion as important factors for companies striving to establish greater accountability and transparency of gender equality claims.

“We know from our experience globally that policies to promote gender equality lead to increased resilience and profitability for firms,” she said.

A diagnostic survey undertaken in October 2021, highlighted two-thirds of respondent companies with less than 5 percent women in senior management positions and 60 percent of the companies with either none, or only one female member in their board of directors.