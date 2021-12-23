Cost of complacency

LAHORE: We cannot blame the International Monetary Fund (IMF) or international donors for our economic plight as both provided substantial relief to us after Covid-19, but we failed to benefit from it.

The first relief came because of the Debt Services Suspension Initiative immediately after the pandemic that resulted in $12.2 billion cumulative savings for emerging market economies.

Pakistan with a savings of $3.6 billion was the largest beneficiary. The other major beneficiaries were Angola ($1.8 billion, Kenya ($630.8 million and Ethiopia ($472.9 million).

Pakistan did not get any tranche from the IMF programme after the pandemic hit the world. But the country did get an emergency loan out of the IMF programme worth $1.3 billion on December 21 and a $2.75 billion grant on August 21.

The actual programme hit snags before Covid as Pakistani government failed to implement the condition agreed with the IMF. The economic managers remained relaxed because they got more than what the withheld IMF tranches would have provided them.

The $2.75 billion grant was received after G20 countries approved an extension of $650 billion in Special Drawing Rights of the fund. The developed countries agreed to forgo their SDR allocations in favour of emerging economies.

This assistance is in addition to the loans provided by Saudi Arabia, China, and UAE as deposits with the SBP to boost our foreign exchange reserves. Unfortunately, the economic managers relaxed after receiving so much assistance.

There were grants from other donor agencies as well that made the ruler complacent. They did not use these funds prudently.

There have been reports of the misuse of these funds and some donors have asked for an audit of the assistance they provided. During this whole period, our economic planners remained relaxed and did not seriously pursue the IMF for resumption of its suspended programme that was the 23rd that Pakistan entered with IMF since 1950.

There were some conditions that the IMF laid down, which the government of Pakistan agreed to at the time of signing the IMF programme that was front loaded. We accepted almost all the conditions of the Bretton Woods Institution and much beyond.

The conditions were harsh and brought misery for the people. It was expected that after accepting these conditions the economy would stabilise.

The Covid-19 instead put more pressure on the economy. The international community realised the position and facilitated Pakistan all the way.

The huge amount received was wasted in subsidies and dole outs many of which were not needed. The government even opened exports in a big way after strangulating even the essential imports.

Those donations and loans financed imports, while reforms agreed with the IMF were ignored. Shaukat Tarin immediately after assuming the office of finance minister was very critical of the IMF programme and vowed that the reforms earlier agreed would be renegotiated.

The IMF had other ideas as Pakistan’s economy went into tailspin after abnormal increase in trade deficit. A few months after the outburst of the finance minister, the Pakistani government realised the need to get the IMF programme rolling again.

This time the IMF came up with even tougher conditions and the government of Pakistan had to succumb to the pressure. Again the next tranche of around $1 billion was linked to prior actions taken by the government before the meeting of the IMF board in January.

It included granting autonomy to the central bank that was against our sovereignty and slapping additional taxes of Rs700 billion. This was in addition to increasing the power and gas tariffs.

Increase in power and gas tariffs and rupee depreciation were in tacit understanding with the IMF. The first two conditions needed approval from the national assembly.

The government offered to fulfil these conditions through presidential ordinance (that ultimately needs Assembly approval before its expiry in a few months) The IMF refused to buy the idea and insisted that a mini-budget should be passed by simple majority in the National Assembly.

The finance ministry prepared a mini-budget in line with IMF directions that was to be presented in the national assembly after the approval of the federal cabinet.

However, the federal cabinet did not ratify the proposal and it would not be presented in the NA session.

Thus, once again, the IMF programme is in limbo and chances are that the IMF board may not approve the next tranche. Now it is up to the government to make all out efforts to convince the IMF on either relaxing its conditions or allowing the government to impose the mini-budget through a presidential ordinance.

The economic conditions in the meantime have deteriorated further from a month back, when the government had reached an agreement with the IMF staff. Nonetheless, let us hope for the best!