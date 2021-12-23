Sri Lanka inflation hits record as food crisis looms

Colombo: Sri Lanka´s inflation hit a record 11.1 percent in November, official figures showed Wednesday, as authorities warned a worsening economic crisis could prompt further food rationing.

The island´s tourism-dependent economy was hammered by the pandemic and the government imposed a broad import ban to shore up foreign exchange reserves, triggering shortages of essential goods.

Supermarkets have for months been rationing milk powder, sugar, lentils and other essentials as commercial banks ran out of dollars to pay for imports.

On Wednesday official data showed prices soaring at their fastest rate since the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) was launched in 2015, with food prices up 17 percent from a year ago.

Non-food inflation rose to 6.2 percent in November from 5.4 percent in October. The CBSL said that non-food prices have risen due to price increases in restaurants and hotels, alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

The Sri Lankan government on Tuesday increased the price of fuel, after which public transport operators and restaurants also revised prices upwards.

Authorities may have to impose further food rations and seek foreign aid to help feed the most needy, agriculture ministry secretary Udith Jayasinghe told reporters.

"We may have to borrow grains such as corn from friendly countries and think of rationing food so that mothers and the sick can be fed," he said.

"Others may have to make sacrifices."

But within hours Jayasinghe was replaced by another official, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa´s office announced, without saying why he was sacked.

Global food prices have risen sharply as lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 led to a drop in productivity and disrupted supply chains, pushing up transport and freight costs across the world.

Sri Lanka, which imports most essential items, including sugar and milk powder, has particularly felt the pinch. The depreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee due to inflation has further depleted the country’s foreign exchange reserves, which were already shrinking due to a drop in tourists and exports, the two key sources of US dollars.

To control food prices and hang on to its diminishing dollars, the Sri Lankan government in September capped prices of several food items, set limits on purchases at subsidised government shops and restricted imports to essential food items that cannot be produced in Sri Lanka.

But critics say those steps have backfired, leading to food scarcity and essential goods being sold on the black market at marked-up prices.

The devastating effect of the government’s sudden decision to stop importing chemical fertilisers and pesticides earlier this year, in an attempt to transition to organic farming, is still being felt in tea plantations and paddy fields though the ban has since been lifted.

Sri Lanka had foreign reserves of just $1.58 billion at the end of November, down from $7.5 billion when Rajapaksa took office in 2019.