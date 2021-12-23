Stocks unchanged as investors walk on eggshells

Stocks ended unmoved on Wednesday as minibudget-wary investors mostly walked on eggshells amid scattered bursts of profit-selling as economic front had no good news to offer, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index ticked down to 44174.97 points, shaving off just 2.10 points, at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Darson Research in a post-market note said equities lingered in a narrow trading range with the market showing signs of nervousness throughout the day.

Investors mostly followed a wait-and-see in approach owing to lack of positive triggers, mini budget and an uncertain political situation, the brokerage said.

It added that the market opened on a positive note, but profit-taking did not allow the momentum to continue.

Meanwhile, KSE-30 Shares index also flatlined following the broader trend as it gained only 2.09 points to close at 17,389 points.

Sectors that battered the index included cement (-28 points), engineering (-14 points), Insurance (-11 points), financials (-8 points), and chemical (-6 points).

LUCK was the worst performer of the day as it stripped the index of 18 points followed by UBL (-11 points), EFUG (-9 points), DAWH (-8 points), and MARI (-7 points).

Sectors that supported the index were oil & gas exploration companies (34 points), food & personal care products (18 points), auto (11 points), paper & board (5 points), and banks (-4 points).

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed flat amid thin trade owing to economic uncertainty.

Trade deficit, reports of government’s $55 billion external debt repayables, $7.1 billion current account deficit for Jul-November FY2022 and concerns over introduction of new taxes through a mini-budget weighed on the trade, Mehanti added.

Both the houses of parliament are set to begin their winter sessions from Wednesday as the government plans to present a “mini-budget” involving fiscal adjustments and expenditure cuts worth about Rs600 billion as part of an understanding with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and opposition parties vow to resist the move with full force. During the trading session, turnover in the market slumped to 151.787 million shares compared to 223.081 million shares traded in the last session.

Trading value declined to 6.571 billion compared to 8.684 billion in the previous session, whereas market capitalisation remained almost flat at 7.5 trillion.

Out of the total 339 scrips traded, 159 advanced, 165 retreated, and 15 ended neutral.

JS Research in its market wrap said range-bound activity remained the order of the day in the absence of any positive triggers.

The brokerage expects the range-bound activity to continue, but at the same time sees clarity on the mini-budget driving the market from here onward.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said lack of direction led the investors to remain sidelined with OGDC and TRG being the major contributors to the benchmark index.

Nestle Pakistan ended up as the best gainer of the day by rising Rs196/share, followed by Sanofi-Aventis that strengthened Rs.45.81/share.

Sapphire Fiber losing Rs70.49/share became the worst loser of the day, while second worst laggard was Mehmood Textile, down Rs53.25/share.

Ghani Global Holdings topped the volumes chart with 14.2 million shares, followed by Unity Foods with 9.1 million traded shares.

Besides, TRG Pakistan, Worldcall Telecom, Cnergyico Pk, OGDC, Waves Singer, TPLP, Hum Network, and Honda Atlas Cars also recorded notable volumes.