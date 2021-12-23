Rupee edges lower

KARACHI: The rupee ended marginally lower in the interbank market on Wednesday due to an uptick in dollar demand from importers seeking to meet month-end commitments, dealers said.

The Pakistani currency closed at 178.15 per US dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close at 178.05. It fell by 10 paisas during the session.

The dealers said importers and companies purchased dollars owing to some payments before the month. The supplies were inadequate to cater the market requirement.

“We expect the rupee to continue to follow a range-bound trading pattern with a slight depreciation next week,” said a currency dealer.



In the open market, the rupee gained 10 paisas to settle at 179.90 to the dollar.

The rupee had been under pressure on the back of rising trade deficit amid higher imports. However, the central bank’s recent measures such as its forward guidance to signal to the markets that it would hold the interest rates in the near-term, a big liquidity injection into the money market and tightening of the rules related to buying of the foreign currency from exchange companies kept the rupee stable.

However, sentiment on the rupee remains bearish as the traders are still worried about persistent fall in the country’s foreign exchange reserves caused by increasing imports and foreign debt servicing.