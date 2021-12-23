CNG association stages sit-in

KARACHI: All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Wednesday started nationwide protests against discontinued gas supply to the CNG sector, stating that 'favourite sectors' were getting the supply and paying cheap rates for 'expensive gas' causing a huge financial loss to the government.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has approved a gas load management plan (2021-22), under which the CNG sector will remain closed till February 15, 2022.

Terming the decision ‘illegal’, APCNGA held a protest and sit-in outside the office of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), which can be extended to Punjab.

“Some elements are giving wrong information to the federal cabinet resulting in erroneous decisions putting hundreds of thousands of jobs and investments worth billions at stake,” said Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, APCNGA group leader.

Saying that the sector pays the highest price and tax for gas, Paracha lamented that the cabinet was taking decisions against the gas distribution scheme. “The sector which pays the most for gas has been shut down while the sectors which pay less are being given priority,” he said.

The CNG sector has been placed at fourth position in the national gas policy whereas it stands at second in the LNG policy, he added.

He asked the prime minister to intervene and provide relief to the masses and investors adding that the decision to discontinue gas supply to CNG stations was illegal and the priority list of various gas consuming sectors was ignored.