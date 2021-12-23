Climate doom

This refers to the news report ‘Average global temperature to rise earlier than projected’ (December 13). According to the report, by the 2040s, there could be an increase of 1.5 degree Celsius in global temperature. Earlier projections had predicted the rise for the 2050s. Even the slightest increase in global temperature could put the communities from the mountainous regions at great risk.

Given the details of climate change mentioned in the report, there is no denying that the world needs to develop a harmonious relationship with nature to ensure sustainable growth and avoid natural disasters. There is also a need to create awareness about ecology and environment among people from northern areas so that they can understand the risk their environment is facing. This way, they can also take measures to slow – if not altogether stop – the impending climate disaster.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar