Recently, the Deputy District Office Gulberg Town, Karachi has sent me a property tax challan for the year 2021-22. The challan amounts to Rs77966 for my 105 square yards flat that was constructed 40 years ago.

Property tax is levied and collected under the Sindh Urban Immovable Property Tax Act, 1958 by estimating the gross annual rent of a building or land. It is unfortunate, however, that while the government of Sindh has given a tax exemption to residential houses that occupy up to 120 square yards, people living in apartments are bound to pay taxes if their flats are above 120 square feet. The excise and taxation department has also given certain exemptions to widows, minors, orphans etc. The relevant authorities should also consider giving exemptions to senior citizens and pensioners since they have limited means and cannot afford such hefty dues.

Israr Ayoubi

Karachi