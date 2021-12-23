Strange prediction

Pakistan is currently facing serious economic problems. Our economy has massively contracted, but on December 5, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar claimed that the country’s GDP was expected to grow by five percent in 2022, despite inflation worries.

Many analysts, economists, and investors, however, remain sceptical about the PTI-led government’s policies and plans for the country. They believe that the macroeconomic health of the country is not enviable, therefore, the economic team needs to be more serious about finding solutions to the country’s fiscal problems. There is a need to rethink our economic policies and programs before it is too late.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad