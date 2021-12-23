After dark

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities towards the problem of electricity loadshedding in Buleda, a tehsil in Turbat district. Residents of the tehsil face electricity loadshedding more than 16 hours a day.

This has inevitably created many problems for people. Most residents even spend their nights without any electricity. The authorities concerned should be empathetic to the plight of these people and should resolve the matter soon.

Majid Majaz

Buleda