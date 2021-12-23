After dark

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities towards the problem of electricity loadshedding in Buleda, a tehsil in Turbat district. Residents of the tehsil face electricity loadshedding more than 16 hours a day.
This has inevitably created many problems for people. Most residents even spend their nights without any electricity. The authorities concerned should be empathetic to the plight of these people and should resolve the matter soon.
Majid Majaz
Buleda
The rate of inflation in Pakistan is currently around 8.9 percent which has significantly driven up the costs of basic...
This refers to the news report ‘Average global temperature to rise earlier than projected’ . According to the...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the increasing number of mugging and robberies in Jalal Balaggan,...
While Pakistan suffers from an economic crisis, Bangladesh, the state once considered a ‘burden’ to West Pakistan,...
Recently, the Deputy District Office Gulberg Town, Karachi has sent me a property tax challan for the year 2021-22....
Recently, internet service across Pakistan has become worse – regardless of whether consumers live in rural areas or...
Comments