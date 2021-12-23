 
LAHORE:A man was found dead in the washroom of his house in the Harbanspura police limits on Wednesday. The victim identified as Atif Muni worked as a factory manager. On the day of the incident, he was alone at home while his family members had gone to attend a marriage ceremony. When they returned found him dead in a bathroom. Police removed the body to morgue.

